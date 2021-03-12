How to minimise car theft risk

Car theft is something every car owner’s nightmare and India is one of the countries with a high number of car thefts that place every year. Not only the car owners, but car thieves also give nightmares to the car insurance companies as they pay a hefty amount to the owners to offset the loss.





The Sports utility vehicles or SUVs are the vehicles that car thieves love to steal. The cars like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra Scorpio and others of a similar disposition are among the high risk models for car theft. In FY19, around 20% increase in SUV theft was reported as compared to FY18.





Here are few ways to minimize the risk of car theft.