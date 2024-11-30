How to lubricate motorcycle chain the right way

A well-maintained motorcycle chain is essential for smooth power transmission, reduced wear, and increased safety. Lubricating your motorcycle chain is a crucial part of its maintenance, but it's often done incorrectly. In this article, we'll guide you through the correct steps to lubricate your motorcycle chain.

Why lubricate your motorcycle chain?

Lubricating your motorcycle chain reduces friction between the chain and sprockets, preventing wear and tear. A well-lubricated chain also helps to:

- Reduce power loss

- Prevent corrosion

- Decrease noise levels

- Increase chain life

Choosing the Right Lubricant

Select a high-quality chain lube specifically designed for motorcycles. These lubes are formulated to withstand the high temperatures and stresses generated by your motorcycle's engine. Moreover, you can also refer to the motorcycle's owner's manual for specific chain lubrication recommendations.

Step-by-Step Guide to Lubricating Your Motorcycle Chain

1. Clean the chain: Before lubricating, clean the chain with a soft brush or a chain cleaner to remove dirt, grime, and old lube. The dirt and grime on the chain can trap moisture and accelerate wear. You can use a chain cleaner and degreaser for this.

2. Apply the lube: Spray the chain lube onto the chain, making sure to cover the entire length. Apply a thin, even coat of lubricant to all chain links and rollers. Also ensure that you are using a lube that is recommended for the motorcycle.

3. Wipe off excess lube: Use a clean rag to wipe off any excess lube from the chain and surrounding areas.

4. Allow the lube to penetrate: Let the lube sit for a few minutes to allow it to penetrate the chain's links and rollers.

5. Wipe off excess lube (again): Use a clean rag to wipe off any excess lube that has not been absorbed into the chain.

6. Inspect and repeat: Inspect the chain to ensure it's properly lubricated. If necessary, repeat the process.

Tips and Reminders

- Lubricate your chain regularly, ideally every 300-500 kilometres.

- Avoid over-lubricating, as this can attract dirt and grime.

- Use a chain lube with a suitable temperature range for your motorcycle's engine.

- Always refer to your motorcycle's owner's manual for specific chain lubrication recommendations.

By following these simple steps and tips, you'll be able to keep your motorcycle chain well-lubricated, ensuring a smooth and safe riding experience.

