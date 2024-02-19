How to deactivate PayTm FASTag and apply for fresh one: A step by step guide

It will be the end of the road for PayTm FASTags from March 15 after the RBI extended deadline last week to make deposits in wallets and FASTag accounts using PayTm Payments Bank. The central bank has already advised customers to shift their FASTag accounts to other banks to avoid inconvenience. Earlier, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) also delisted PayTm as one of the authorised banks to issue FASTags to vehicle owners.

The Reserve Bank of India issued a list of frequently asked questions regarding its order against PayTm Payments Bank that will impact the digital wallet platform's several services including FASTag accounts. The central bank has pushed back the deadline to stop deposits from February 29 by a couple of weeks. However, it clarified that PayTm FASTags will continue to work till balance lasts in individual accounts.

NHAI delisting PayTm FASTags will not impact customers in paying toll at its plazas till the account has enough balance after the deadline ends. RBI has urged PayTm FASTag users to buy a fresh one from more than 30 other authorised banks before March 15 to avoid any inconvenience.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to deactivate PayTm FASTag account:

PayTm FASTag users can log on to existing accounts using mobile umber and FASTag ID. This can be done by calling 1800-120-4210. One also needs to mention Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) number. The PayTm customer support agent will then get in touch to help you through the process.

Those who want to avoid this process can deactivate PayTm FASTag account online as well. One needs to open the Paytm app on phone and click the profile icon on top. Once through, hed to the Help & Support section, under which one will find Banking Services & Payments. This section will have FASTag section. Click on Chat with us to reach out to one of the PayTm executives to deactivate the account.

There is also a third way to do this. One can login to the FASTag Paytm portal using user ID, wallet ID and password. After this, one needs to enter the FASTag number, registered mobile number and other details for verification process. Once completed click on the Help & Support option and tap Need Help With Non-Order Related Queries. Here, one will get an option called Queries Related to Updating FASTag Profile where one can select the option which says I Want to Close My FASTag to follow rest of the steps.

How to apply for fresh FASTags?

The first step before buying a new FASTag is to deactivate the old one. No bank will issue fresh FASTag to an existing vehicle with an active FASTag account. Once the old one is deactivated, download My FASTag app from Google Store. Select the option to buy FASTag on the app. This will lead to an e-commerce link to buy a new FASTag that will be delivered to customers. To activate the FASTag, one can click on the option Activate FASTag on the app and select Amazon or Flipkart. Once inside, one needs to enter the FASTag ID and vehicle details to get it activated.

The other way to buy fresh FASTags is to contact one of the authorised banks who issued them. The list of banks include the likes of Airtel Payments Bank, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank of India, and Yes Bank.

