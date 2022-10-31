How suspicious number plate helped Mumbai cop nab 2 accused of attempt to murder

Two persons on a bike were flagged for routine checking. It turned out to be a big find.

A traffic constable in Mumbai recently helped nab two persons accused of attempt to murder when he halted the motorcycle they were riding. While at first, the cop was not aware that the two he had stopped were accused of attempt to murder, a quick number plate check of their motorcycle eventually led to their arrest.

Traffic constable Kiran Rajput had flagged down a motorcycle with two riders near Lilavati Hospital during a routine check. PTI quoted a police official as saying that the two riders did not have the proper documents related to the vehicle. As a result, Rajput decided to take the duo to the police station where the number plate of the motorcycle was checked. It was eventually discovered that the two persons were wanted in a serious case.

Further investigations revealed that the two who had been halted and subsequently taken to the police station had allegedly attacked a man in an autorickshaw with a sharp weapon and that the victim eventually lost three of his fingers. The accused had managed to flee from the scene but eventually, and because of the alertness of the traffic cop, were nabbed.

