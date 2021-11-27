How Honda plans to achieve zero accidental deaths by 2050

Honda Motor Co shared that it will be working on advanced future safety technologies that will help the automaker attain its goal of zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050. In this move, the company will utilise two key technologies, one being the artificial intelligence-powered driver assistant technology and the other being safe and sound network technology.

Honda informed that the AI-powered intelligent driver-assistive technology will provide assistance to the drivers that are suited for an individual to reduce driving errors and risks and on the other hand, safe and sound network technology will connect all road users including people and mobility products through telecommunications that will make it possible to predict potential risks and help people avoid hazardous situations such as collisions before it actually occurs.

(Also read | Artificial intelligence can help reduce road deaths by half by 2030, says UN)

Honda also conveyed that to achieve the goal of a collision-free society, it will expand the introduction of Honda SENSING 360 which is a recently announced omnidirectional safety and driver-assistive system to all the models that will go on sales in major markets by 2030. The automaker also added that it will continue working to expand the application of a motorcycle detection function and further enhance the functions of its advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS).

(Also read | Porsche develops artificial intelligence for noise detection)

The company also added that to explore the causes of driving errors that make a driver feel anxious, it is conducting research and development of technologies to understand the thought process of people while driving by using fMRI. Honda shared that the next-generation driver-assistive functions are currently under research and development.