How AI scanners can help you save money at car workshops

The powers of artificial intelligence (AI) is expanding with each passing day and while modern-age vehicles are benefiting from AI by enhancing drive capabilities, improved features and better safety quotient, even servicing a vehicle at a workshop can have numerous benefits if AI technology is made use of.

Hundreds of car dealerships in the United States have already deployed an AI system developed by UVEye, an automatic vehicle inspection provider. As stated by Las Vegas-based KTNV, the process is like an MRI scan for vehicles. Each car brought in for inspection or repair at an AI-enabled workshop is thoroughly scanned using this system to detect even the minutest of faults or flaws.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Ekuv100 40 kWh 40 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹ 8.25 - 10 Lakhs View Details Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra S204 ₹ 12 Lakhs View Details BMW 5 Series 2993.0 cc 2993.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 63.40 - 73.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17 - 22.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Discovery Sport 1999.0 cc 1999.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 65.30 - 67.95 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Here's how Google's Android Auto to enhance road safety using AI

Several dealerships have even reported that the AI system often detects faults that experienced human workers may have missed while inspecting a vehicle. And the fault rate is negligible.

What are the potential benefits of using AI scanners for cars?

The system developed by UVEye reportedly takes just 45 seconds to completely check each vehicle. At the end of each scan, a comprehensive condition report is offered. So the one obvious benefit underlined is the time it saves both car owners and those at the workshop.

Additionally, it may also increase efficiency because specific problems are addressed with specific solutions. And this, in turn, has the potential to save money because expenditure on unnecessary work is either reduced or removed entirely.

But there is the big concern over if AI scanning systems pose a threat to employment. While still in early days, it is argued that the system is only a tool to identify faults and that any repair work is mostly still done by actual people on the work floor.

At present, around 300 car dealerships across the United States make use of the AI system developed by UVEye and have mostly reported positive outcomes

First Published Date: