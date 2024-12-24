Honda-Nissan merger: Top 5 merger and acquisitions that shook automotive world

Honda Cars and Nissan Motor, two of the global auto majors are all set to join hands to form the world's third-largest car manufacturer group. Honda and Nissan, along with another Japanese auto giant Mitsubishi have already started discussions to set up a new holding company, an alliance under which the three automakers will make cars for the global market.

The primary aim behind the formation of this alliance is to tackle the growing challenges of Chinese carmakers, especially in the electric car segment. In the last few years, Chinese automakers like BYD, Nio etc have emerged as major players challenging the other global automakers.

With the formation of this new automotive alliance, car manufacturers like Honda, Nissan and Mitsubishi are aiming to step up their game in the coming years. Also, this has brought the automotive joint ventures under the limelight. Here is a look at the five major automotive amalgamations that shook the world. While some of these became successful associations, some failed.