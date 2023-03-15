HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Recalls Five Lakh Vehicles Over Front Seat Belt Issue

Honda recalls five lakh vehicles over front seat belt issue

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Mar 2023, 17:52 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

Honda Motor is recalling five lakh vehicles in the US and Canada due to front seat belt issue as they may not latch properly. The recall involves 2017 through 2020 CR-V, 2018 and 2019 Accord, 2018 through 2020 Odyssey and 2019 Insight. Also included is the Acura RDX from the 2019 and 2020 model years.

The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.
The sixth-generation Honda CR-V has been launched in several key markets across the world.

As per documents posted by US safety regulators, the surface coating on the channel for the buckle can deteriorate over time. In fact, the release button can shrink against the channel at lower temperatures, increasing friction and stopping the buckle from latching.

Also Read : Honda Cars suspends Pakistan business amid financial crunch

This can lead to increase in risk of injury during any unavoidable incident, and may even be fatal for passenger and driver. However, Honda says that there is no report of any injury due to this issue.

Similar Products

Find more Cars
Honda Cr-v (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Honda Cr-v
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic (CVT) | 14.4 kmpl
₹28.27 - 29.69 Lakhs***Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Mahindra Alturas G4 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Alturas G4
2157 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.03 kmpl
₹28.77 - 31.77 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Byd E6 (HT Auto photo)
Byd E6
71.7 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 415 Km
₹29.15 Lakh***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
1498 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic (EV/Hybrid) | 26.5 kmpl
₹19.5 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

The company will start notifying the owners of affected vehicles starting April 17. Dealers will replace the front seat belt buckle release buttons or the buckle assemblies free of cost, if needed.

In a separate development, Ford has issued a recall for its much-hyped F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck owing to a battery issue, which forced the US auto manufacturer to halt the production of the EV. The automaker has said that a total of 18 units of the electric pickup truck from the 2023 model year have been recalled. These affected Ford F-150 Lightning EVs come with potentially defective battery cell, which has been possibly delivered to the customers, the automaker found after a quality inspection detected the battery issue.

Ford claims it is unaware of any injuries or accidents involving the F-150 Lightning connected to the issue. The automaker said that the affected electric pickup trucks' battery packs would be replaced at no cost to the customers. It also stated that owners affected by the recall would be notified soon. Also, it claims that in the meantime, the affected trucks can be driven and charged without any worry.

First Published Date: 15 Mar 2023, 17:52 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Honda Motor Company Honda CR V Honda Accord
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
15% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 738 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city