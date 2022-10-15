Honda organises Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Rajasthan

This campaign is part of the CSR commitment by Honda toward road safety which was announced back in 2021.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India conducted National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan recently. Honda Motorcycle and Scooters involved more than 2,700 school students to share safe riding practices. The two-wheeler maker shared age-appropriate road safety learning programs with the students to increase awareness related to road safety among them.

The various road safety programs by Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India were conducted through a three-day camp at Caliber Academy Senior Secondary School. The company touched pointers such as do's and dont's for five to 10-year-old kids while commuting to school by bus or cycling and lessons for 11-year-old and 12-year-old kids about safe bicycle practices and responsibilities as a pillion rider on a two-wheeler along with the importance of safety gear on roads. The company also conducted a safety riding theory session on road rules and regulations, road signs and markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear and posture explanation and safe riding etiquette for 13 to 17-years-old students as well as for staffers.

Operating Officer, Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Prabhu Nagaraj said since children in their formative years grasp more, it is the right time to share these vital lessons on road safety with them. “The right knowledge on road safety at this age will develop their mind to be responsible road users. As a part of our National Road Safety Campaign, we intend to cover all walks of life to create road safety awareness across the country," Nagaraj stated in a press release.

A couple of months ago, the brand also conducted a road safety awareness campaign in Chandigarh through a three-day camp. This campaign is part of Honda's CSR commitment toward road safety which was announced back in 2021.

