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Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sales Grow 4.7 Per Cent In April 2026

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sales grow 14.7 per cent in April 2026

By: Ayush Chakraborty
Updated on: 01 May 2026, 17:44 pm
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  • Honda Motorcycle India recorded strong growth across domestic and export markets in April 2026 with total sales exceeding 5.63 lakh units.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 5.63 lakh units in April 2026, registering a 17 per cent year-on-year growth.
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 5.63 lakh units in April 2026, registering a 17 per cent year-on-year growth over the 4.80 lakh units sold in April 2025.

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Domestic sales stood at 4.84 lakh units during the month, which reflects to a 14.7 per cent YoY growth compared to the 4.22 lakh units sold in April last year.

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The company’s export business witnessed stronger performance, surging 37.4 per cent to 79,600 units against the 57,695 units exported in the same month last year.

Commenting on the performance, Tsutsumu Otani, President & CEO, HMSI, said, “Building on our April performance, we continue to strengthen customer trust through disciplined and consistent execution. Demand across the two-wheeler market remains resilient across segments. We will continue to respond with agility to market dynamics while focusing on delivering sustainable and stable growth. Supported by a strong product portfolio and our dealer partners across the country, we remain committed to enhancing long-term enterprise value."

With the April 2026 performance, HMSI has kicked off the new financial year on a positive note, recording gains in both domestic and overseas markets.

Also Read : Honda to launch 2 new models in India next month; City facelift, ZR-V likely on cards

HMSI crosses 1 crore two-wheeler sales in east India

The April performance comes shortly after HMSI crossed the cumulative sales milestone of 1 crore units in eastern India earlier in April 2026. States such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and the north-eastern region have emerged as major contributors to overall sales volumes over the years.

Cities including Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati have accounted for a huge chunk of this growth, with commuters continuing to drive demand. The company has also benefited from increasing first-time buyers and customers upgrading to more premium commuter-focused offerings in these markets.

HMSI’s scooter and commuter bike portfolio continues to form the backbone of its sales performance in the region. Models such as the Activa and Dio remain among the company’s strongest-selling scooters, while motorcycles including the Shine 125 and SP125 contribute significantly to overall volumes.

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First Published Date: 01 May 2026, 17:44 pm IST
TAGS: auto sales motorcycles two wheeler sales scooter honda hmsi
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