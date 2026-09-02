Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India records sales of 5.79 lakh units in August 2026, grows by 8% Y-o-Y

Japanese automaker Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) recorded total sales of 5.79 lakh units in August 2026, registering an eight per cent year-on-year growth compared to 5.34 lakh units sold in August 2025. Additionally, the company announced that domestic sales in August 2026 stood at 5.17 lakh units, registering an eight per cent growth over 4.81 lakh units sold in August 2025. Meanwhile, exports stood at 61,000 units in August 2026, recording 15 per cent growth compared to 53,000 units exported in August 2025.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India: April to August Sales

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India has recorded total sales of 27.33 lakh units from April to August 2026, registering 13 per cent growth over 24.25 lakh units sold during the same period last year. Moreover, the company stated that the domestic sales stood at 24.07 lakh units during Apr-Aug 2026, recording 11 per cent growth compared to 21.76 lakh units sold during the same period last year. Lastly, exports stood at 3.26 lakh units during April-Aug 2026, witnessing a growth of 31 per cent over 2.49 lakh units exported during April-Aug 2025.

Also Read : Honda ADV160, Rebel 300 launched in India: Prices start at ₹1.70 lakh

Honda ADV160, Rebel 300 Launch in India

The Japanese automaker recently launched its 160cc maxi scooter, the ADV160, in the Indian market along with its 300cc bobber motorcycle, the Rebel 300. The two motorcycles are the first products to arrive from the 10-model portfolio the company unveiled in July. The Honda ADV160 is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Rebel 300 costs ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard variant and ₹2.62 lakh (ex-showroom) for the variant equipped with E-Clutch.

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