Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Posts 5.67 Lakh Sales In February 2026, Up 34% Yoy

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India posts 5.67 lakh sales in Feb'26, up 34% YoY

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Mar 2026, 14:29 pm
  • HMSI reported cumulative sales of 58,20,556 units from April 2025 to February 2026, with 52,37,169 units sold in India.

Honda Hornet CB125
2026 Honda Hornet CB125 is slowly gathering popularity in the market.
Honda Hornet CB125
2026 Honda Hornet CB125 is slowly gathering popularity in the market.
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India reported total sales of 5,67,351 units in February 2026, registering a 34 per cent year on year increase over the corresponding month last year. The performance was supported by sustained demand across both domestic and overseas markets.

Out of the total volumes recorded in February, domestic sales stood at 5,13,190 units, while exports contributed 54,161 units. The numbers reflect steady traction across the company’s motorcycle and scooter portfolio in key segments.

For the year to date period of FY26, covering April 2025 to February 2026, HMSI posted cumulative sales of 58,20,556 units. This includes 52,37,169 units sold in India and 5,83,387 units exported to international markets. The figures indicate consistent momentum through the financial year so far.

During the month, the company continued its road safety initiatives under its Safety for Everyone vision. Awareness campaigns were conducted across multiple cities including Ajmer, Pune, Nashik, Narnaul, Vadodara, Hisar, Gorakhpur, Katihar, Aurangabad, Mangalore, Chhindwara and Kochi. These programmes focused on promoting responsible riding practices and community engagement.

Road Safety Conventions were also organised in Gwalior, Kochi, Agra and Madurai, with participation from school principals and teachers to encourage the development of safe road habits at an early age. In addition, HMSI marked the anniversaries of its Traffic Training Parks in Chennai and Jaipur, reinforcing its emphasis on rider education.

On the network front, the company expanded its retail footprint with the inauguration of a new authorised dealership in Tinsukia, aimed at strengthening customer access and service support in the region. Last month, the company also broadened its retail footprint by inaugurating authorised dealerships in Auraiya, Bengaluru, Delhi and Jhargram.

Separately, the brand has taken the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and the Honda Rebel 500 off its Indian website. Both motorcycles had been introduced only a few months earlier before being delisted.

First Published Date: 03 Mar 2026, 14:29 pm IST
TAGS: Honda Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

