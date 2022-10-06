HT Auto
Check out this two-wheeler showroom in Kerala that floats on water

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India's floating showroom will make a seven-day voyage ahead of the Onam festival, crossing over 15 locations in the state.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2022, 14:03 PM
Ahead of Kerala's most celebrated festival - Onam, two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has put up a ‘floating showroom’ in the state. The first-of-its-kind outdoor campaign has been put up in the backwaters of Kerala. Through the campaign, HMSI aims to take the Activa beyond geographical boundaries, to far away regions in the state.

The floating showroom is essentially a showroom set up inside a boat, which will make a seven-day voyage ahead of Onam, starting from Arookutty and covering over 15 locations before anchoring at the shores of Alleppey. The outdoor campaign, conceptualized by Tribes communication, also pays homage to Kerala's flowing transportation channels via the backwaters.

(Also read | Honda City, Amaze customers can drive car now, pay in 2023. Check details)

HMSI is also offering attractive schemes and affordable finance options on its two-wheelers for the locals. The company has become the first to introduce such an unconventional advertising concept in the country. “We wanted to create an experience for our local audience and narrate a story that would be relatable to them. Through the floating showroom activation, we are delighted that our connection with our consumers has grown stronger," said Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI.

HMSI informed that the outdoor brand campaign registered a growth of 41% in online queries and 24% in retail stores with a combined increase by 33% in brand related inquiries. “Through the floating showroom activation, we wanted to create an unprecedented experience for the audience. We are glad to have generated a huge impact on the queries from the customers," said Gour Gupta, Managing Director, Tribes Communication.

In a separate development, the company reported a 7.6% rise in total sales in September at 5,18,559 units as compared to 4,81,908 units sold in the same month last year. Domestic sales of the company were up 5.44 per cent at 4,88,924 units as against 4,63,683 units in the year-ago period. The company's exports also saw a rise at 29,635 units as compared to 18,225 units in the year-ago month.

First Published Date: 06 Oct 2022, 13:54 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India
