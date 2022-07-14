Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Hmsi And Kyndryl Join Forces To Improve Honda's Technology Backing

HMSI and Kyndryl join forces to improve Honda's technology backing

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a collaboration with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider.
By : Updated on : 14 Jul 2022, 10:48 AM
HMSI logo on a motorcycle's dash. 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a collaboration with Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company is aiming to elevate its IT and security transformation throughout its manufacturing facilities with the latest partnership.

As of now, Kyndryl manages infrastructure services for plant production applications, enterprise and dealer management systems for all the dealers, says HMSI. The company is looking forward to improving its infra manageability increasing automation, as well as its cybersecurity and resiliency, by working in collaboration with Kyndryl.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Honda New Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda City-4th-generation
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹9.3 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda All New City
1498 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.8 kmpl
₹11 - 15.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The company adds that its latest partnership will integrate an on-demand Disaster Recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) set-up that will lead to minimal production loss in case of a crisis impacting HMSI’s primary data center.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also Read: HMSI to make its Manesar facility a ‘Global Resource Factory’)

“At HMSI, we are glad to announce our exclusive technological partnership with Kyndryl India. Their in-depth knowledge of HMSI’s business functions pillaring upon complex IT systems is what precisely makes them a trusted advisor for our operations in India. Moving forward, the new synergy will enable us with better business availability and operations predictability while infusing a more agile IT environment that serves our customers and partners better," said Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

“In an increasingly competitive ecosystem staying ahead of the curve and anticipating business and operational challenges is paramount. Kyndryl’s proven expertise in infrastructure management, automation, and cloud transformation, coupled with a deep understanding of HMSI’s critical operations allows us to anticipate and structure a resilient and agile framework for the future. We are excited to expand on our collaboration with HMSI as they further unlock the potential of true digital transformation within their India operations," said Lingraju Sawkar, President, Kyndryl India.

First Published Date: 14 Jul 2022, 10:42 AM IST
TAGS: Honda HMSI Honda India Kyndryl
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS