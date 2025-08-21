Honda launches retail finance arm in India with new NBFC subsidiary

Honda Motor Co. has established a new subsidiary in India, Honda Finance India Pvt. Ltd., to offer retail financing solutions for two-wheeler and car buyers. The move reflects the Japanese manufacturer’s intent to strengthen its customer engagement in a market where loan-based purchases are becoming increasingly common.

Honda Finance India, headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, was incorporated earlier this month with a capital of ₹ 280 crore, fully funded by Honda Motor Co.

Honda’s financing play in India

The company noted that so far, Indian customers have primarily depended on local banks and financial institutions for vehicle financing. Honda's launch is likely to provide consumers with a more straightforward channel, especially as affordability and variable repayment terms are becoming key determinants of purchase decisions.

Strategic significance

India is the ninth market in the world for Honda to receive a stand-alone financial services unit. Its counterparts are already present in Japan, North America, and Europe, where captive finance units are the backbone of driving sales and increasing brand loyalty. With the establishment of a presence in India, Honda is in line with growing interest in structured finance products in one of the quickest-growing car markets.

The company has appointed Kei Yamada as President of the new entity. Honda said it plans to build long-term relationships with Indian customers by tailoring financing products to regional needs.

Preparing for a new mobility era

Apart from traditional loans, Honda is also investigating financial services based on its next-generation vehicle technologies. With the industry moving towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs), the company said that models of financing could change to include services and experiences based on connected vehicle information. This, according to Honda, could not only bring more customer satisfaction but also generate new sources of revenue.

The establishment of Honda Finance India marks a strategic pivot, with the firm placing bets on financial services as a growth driver complementing its traditional product offerings. For Indian buyers, the move could translate into higher choice and easier finance availability at a time when car affordability is under strain.

