Honda Elevate exports surge, Amaze strengthens as FY25 sales hit 1.26 lakh units

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) ended the financial year 2024-25 with overall sales of 126,151 units, showing a marginal growth over 124,173 units in the last fiscal. This represents a modest 1.59 per cent year-on-year growth for the automaker. Domestic sales comprised 65,925 units and exports jumped to 60,226 units—Honda's highest-ever export volume, showing a 60 per cent YoY growth.

In March 2025 alone, HCIL achieved domestic sales of 7,228 units and exports of 4,656 units. Against March 2024, when the company sold 7,071 units locally and exported 6,860 units, this is a 14.7 per cent decline in overall March sales.

Kunal Behl, Marketing and Sales Vice President at HCIL, commented that the company's performance remained consistent with overall market trends. While domestic demand remained challenging, healthy exports of the Elevate to Japan maintained the growth momentum. He added that the third generation Honda Amaze has further strengthened the company's footprint in the family sedan space.

Third gen Honda Amaze

The Third gen Honda Amaze was launched in December 2024 at ₹7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. Later in January 2025, the prices for the model were increased with a starting price of ₹8.09 lakh. All the prices are ex-showroom. In the new avatar, the Honda Amaze continues its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was also updated last year, along with the Hyundai Aura and the Tata Tigor.

The Honda Amaze continues to be equipped with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 89 bhp and a peak torque of 110 Nm. It is coupled with a 5-speed manual transmission as well as a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

The highlight of the 2024 Amaze is that it is now the most affordable car in the Indian market to come with an Advanced Driver Aids System. It also gets LED lighting, a larger touchscreen infotainment system, projector fog lamps, remote engine start, a semi-digital driver's display and connected car technology. There is also a 6-speaker sound system and lane watch camera.

