Honda City, Elevate And Amaze Get Benefits Of Up To 90,000

Honda City, Elevate and Amaze get benefits of up to 90,000

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Mar 2025, 14:30 PM
  • Honda Car India has announced incentives up to 90,000 on various models, valid until March 31, 2025, to boost sales.
Honda Cars is offering benefits on flagship models like the Elevate SUV and City sedan in March.

Honda Car India has revealed incentives totaling up to 90,000 on its City, Elevate, Amaze and City eHEV models. These incentives are available as cash discounts, exchange benefits, corporate offers, or various other arrangements. It is important to note that these offers are valid till 31st March 2025.

The Japanese manufacturer aims to enhance sales through these discounts as the financial year approaches its conclusion. The promotion from the carmaker features a 7-year warranty, which encompasses the standard 3-year warranty along with extended coverage from the 4th to the 7th year of ownership. Furthermore, an 8-year guaranteed buyback price program is available for the 3rd to 8th year of ownership. Additionally, individuals who have disposed of their older vehicles may inquire with dealers about scrappage benefits, provided they hold a valid scrapping certificate.

Also Read : Thinking of the Honda Elevate Black Edition? Here's what make it special

Honda Elevate benefits

Honda is offering benefits on the ZX (MT) and Black variants of up to 66,100. The SV/V/VX (MT) gets benefits of up to 56,100 and Apex Edition (MT) gets benefits of up to 45,000 whereas the CVT trim gets benefits of 46,100. The ZX (CVT) and Black Edition are 86,100 and V/VX (CVT) get benefits of 71,100.

Honda City benefits

Honda City gets benefits of up to 73,300.

Honda City e:HEV benefits

Honda City e:HEV gets benefits of up to 90,000.

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen

Honda Amaze 2nd Gen gets benefits on the S and VX variants, their benefits are of up to 57,200 and 67,200.

Also Read : Honda H'ness CB350 gets 3 new colour schemes

Honda Cars India sales dip 15%

Honda Cars India announced that it sold 7,325 units in the domestic market in January 2025, marking a 15.6 per cent decrease compared to January 2024, when sales reached 8,681 units. On a brighter note, the company experienced a 9.8 percent year-on-year increase in exports, totaling 4,979 units in January 2025, up from 4,531 units in January 2024.

Despite the decline in domestic sales for January, Honda Cars India reported a 7 percent year-on-year rise in cumulative sales from April 2024 to January 2025, achieving a total of 103,944 units sold. This is an increase from the 97,164 units sold during the same timeframe the previous year.

First Published Date: 07 Mar 2025, 14:30 PM IST
