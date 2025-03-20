Honda cars in India will be costlier from this date. Here's how much you need to pay

Honda Cars India has followed the footsteps of carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors , Kia and Hyundai by announcing a price hike for its passenger vehicles in the country, effective from April 2025. The Japanese carmaker has announced that it will hike prices of its entire passenger vehicle range with effect from next month in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs and operational expenses.

The latest price hike comes from Honda as the second such move in 2025. Previously in January this year, Honda Cars India increased the pricing of its passenger vehicles by up to two per cent. However, this time, Honda has not revealed the quantum of the price hike for its cars. Speaking on this decision, Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said that despite efforts to absorb the rising input costs, some price revisions have become unavoidable and will be passed on to customers. "The price hike will vary by model and variant and will apply to all Honda models, including Amaze, City, City e:HEV, and Elevate," Behl added.

Honda follows industry-wide trend

Honda's announcement comes at a time when similar moves have been taken by other major carmakers in the Indian market. Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of around four per cent, which came as the brand's third price hike in 2025. Slated to be effective from April 1 this year, this price hike will impact the entire passenger vehicle range of Maruti Suzuki. Earlier, in January this year, Maruti Suzuki announced a price hike of four per cent, which was followed by a price hike ranging between one and four per cent in February.

Among others, Tata Motors, Hyundai and Kia have announced three per cent price hikes for their respective passenger vehicles. With these moves, passenger vehicles of these three carmakers will become costlier by three per cent from April this year.

All these carmakers have cited similar rationale for the price hike moves. The OEMs pointed to increased input and operational costs as the primary factors necessitating the upward price revision.

