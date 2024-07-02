Honda Cars' sales slump 5% in India to 4,804 units in June
- Honda Cars India's sales slump comes at a time when the Indian passenger vehicle industry hit a slow lane in June 2024.
Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Monday reported a five per cent decline in its wholesale numbers in the domestic market to 4,804 units in June 2024. The Japanese car manufacturer claims to have sold 5,080 units of passenger vehicles in India in the same month a year ago.
However, the auto manufacturer claimed that its export numbers have grown two-fold to 4,972 units in June this year, up from 2,112 units recorded in the same month a year ago.
In comparison to the domestic sales registered by Honda Cars India in May this year, its June numbers were slightly down, as in the previous month the automaker sold 4,822 units in the domestic market. On the export front too, Honda's car sales numbers dropped on a month-on-month basis, as it shipped 6,521 units in May this year. For reference, in April this year, the automaker registered 4,351 units in domestic sales and 6,516 units in exports.
Speaking on the sales performance registered in June this year, Honda Cars India's Vice President (Marketing & Sales) Kunal Behl said that the market conditions in the Indian passenger vehicle space have been challenging to create fresh demand. Speaking on the export performance of the automaker, he stated that the car manufacturer continued to grow, marking a significant leap for the brand.
Honda Cars India currently sells only three different models in the domestic market. The most affordable car it sells in India is the Honda Amaze compact sedan, which accompanies the Elevate SUV and City midsize sedan.
Honda Cars India's sales slump in the domestic market comes at a time when the overall passenger vehicle sales in India hit a slow lane in June 2024. The sluggish pace of passenger vehicle sales was due to various reasons. The month-long parliament election and heat waves in various regions across India played key roles in impacting sales.