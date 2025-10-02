Honda Cars India September 2025 sales rise to 8,096 units with GST push

September has brought a much-needed bounce back for Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL). The company reported total sales of 8,096 units, with 5,303 sold domestically and 2,793 exported. After a quieter August, September’s uptick hints at customers warming up to the festive season, and perhaps more importantly, to the new GST benefits.

"In September, we witnessed a strong pick-up in both wholesales and deliveries from Navratras onwards, as customers aligned their purchases following the GST-related announcements," said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, HCIL. “The GST 2.0 has come as a boon for customers and the auto industry alike. Cars are now more affordable, and with ongoing offers, we expect this momentum to continue into October, riding the Dhanteras and Diwali spirit."

For context, September 2024 had been a stronger month, with 10,911 units sold - 5,675 domestically and 5,236 exported. That means there’s a year-on-year decline, but when seen month-on-month, September 2025 is a clear improvement over August’s 6,774 units, signaling that customers were waiting for festival season deals and GST clarity before committing.

Earlier in the month, the carmaker reduced the prices of its model under GST 2.0. The entire Honda Amaze lineup now sits under ₹10, while the Honda City and the Honda Elevate are priced between ₹11.95- 16.07 lakh and ₹10.99-16.34, respectively.

2025 so far for Honda cars India

The year has been hectic for Honda in India. The automobile firm has made some significant moves:

GST-Induced Price Cuts: Models such as the City, Amaze, and Elevate saw price reductions, making them more affordable for buyers who had been holding back.

Models such as the City, Amaze, and Elevate saw price reductions, making them more affordable for buyers who had been holding back. Export Milestone: HCIL exported over 200,000 units, marking India's increasing contribution to Honda's worldwide network.

HCIL exported over 200,000 units, marking India's increasing contribution to Honda's worldwide network. Honda Elevate Apex and City Edition: Targeting festive season buyers, these festive edition is offered with new features and cosmetic updates to grab customer attention.

