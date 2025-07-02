Honda Cars India reports sales of 5,124 units in June 2025, 4,618 units sold domestically

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) reported total sales of 5,124 units in June 2025, comprising 4,618 units sold in the domestic market and 506 units exported. The premium carmaker continued to take a cautious approach in its dispatch strategy amid subdued market conditions.

While the company did not specify model-wise contributions, the Honda Amaze and Elevate continue to be the brand’s key volume drivers in the Indian market.

Commenting on the sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd., stated that given the ongoing market conditions and cautious consumer sentiment, the company has continued to strategically moderate its dispatches this month to maintain optimal inventory levels across our network.

The automaker has been adjusting its production and distribution strategy to align with current market demand and dealer stock levels.

Looking ahead, HCIL remains hopeful for a demand revival. “We remain optimistic about gradual improvement in demand in the coming months, supported by encouraging monsoon and upcoming festive period," Behl added.

Honda City Sport

Earlier in the month, the Honda City Sport Edition was launched at ₹14.89 lakh, ex-showroom. The City Sport Edition spruces up the exterior of the sedan with new upgrades. The chrome grille is finished in black, and so is the rear spoiler. The ORVMs get the crystal black finish, while the multi-spoke alloy wheels are finished in metallic grey. The shark-fin antenna is also finished in gloss-black, and there's a ‘Sport’ emblem on the boot of the sedan.

The cabin sports an all-black interior with red garnish on the dashboard. The seats are upholstered in black leatherette with contrast red stitching, while there are new soft-touch door inserts. The AC vents and steering wheel are also finished in black, with the latter getting red stitching.

On the feature front, the City Sport Edition comes with all the familiar bits, including the 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice command, a four-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, a dual-pod instrument console with an MID unit, Level 2 ADAS, and lots more.

Power on the Honda City Sport Edition comes from the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine tuned for 119 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, and is exclusively available with the 7-speed CVT automatic gearbox. The automaker claims a fuel efficiency of 18.40 kmpl (ARAI certified) on the City automatic.

