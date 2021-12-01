Honda car sales in domestic market down by half in November

Honda Cars India on Wednesday informed it sold just 5,457 units in the domestic market in the month gone by, down significantly from 9,990 units sold in November of 2020. Putting the blame on the semiconductor shortage that is plaguing the automotive industry in India and the world over, Honda will have to take solace from the fact that at least exports witnessed a noticeable jump.

While exports did jump from a paltry 31 in November of last year to a much more respectable 1,447 units last month, the semiconductor shortage remains a very real worry. “Despite consistent demand in the market, supply-side issues owing to the global chip shortage remain a concern. The company had to resort to non-production days in November’21 because of the same," said Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director for Marketing and Sales at HCIL. “We have been selling our entire production stock during the last few months and making all efforts to meet the market demand as much as possible."

Honda's current passenger vehicle portfolio includes the fourth and fifth-generation City, Jazz, Amaze and WR-V.

But despite multiple models offered by various car makers, the going has been challenging for most because of the unprecedented obstacles created by the semiconductor shortage. With no respite in sight, the path ahead may remain fraught with challenges. Experts also warn that a possible spread of Covid-19's new variant may dampen demand which has otherwise been on a road to recovery in the country.