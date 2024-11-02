Honda car sales decline 23% in October with 10,080 units sold

Honda Cars India reported its sales for October 2024 and the automaker registered a 23 per cent decline in volumes year-on-year with 10,080 units sold last month, against 13,083 units dispatched in October 2023. The decline in volumes comes amidst the festive cheer nationwide, as well as the launch of special offerings like the Elevate Apex Edition.

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 5,546 units, registering a 41 per cent decline in domestic sales when compared to 9,400 units during the same month la

Honda Car Sales In October 2024

Honda’s domestic sales stood at 5,546 units, registering a 41 per cent decline in domestic sales when compared to 9,400 units during the same month last year. Exports grew to 4,534 units in October, against 3,683 units sold in October 2023.

Also Read : Creta helps Hyundai register total sales of 70,078 units in October

Sharing thoughts on the sales performance, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India, said, “The festive sales momentum in October with Navratra, Durga Puja, Dussehra, Dhanteras and Diwali celebrated in same month contributed strongly to the customer deliveries at the dealerships. It surely revitalized demand compared to the previous few months of muted activity for the industry. Our dispatches and deliveries aligned with our expectations. Our focused approach to aligning production and inventory with demand positions us well to sustain this momentum."

On a month-on-month basis, Honda’s sales declined with a total of 10,911 units dispatched in September this year. This comprised 5,675 units in domestic sales and 5,236 units in exports. The Japanese automaker has three models on offer in India, a significant reduction in its portfolio compared to the previous years. The automaker currently retails three models - Amaze, City and Elevate. The latter is its newest offering and Honda even launched the Elevate Apex Edition for the festive season.

Honda is gearing up to introduce the next-generation Amaze soon and the mass market could just be the volume puller the manufacturer needs. The carmaker also has the Elevate Electric lined up for launch but is expected to arrive in 2026.

Also Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

Honda Cars Recall

Honda Cars India recently issued a recall for over 92,000 units in the country including old and new offerings. The recall is due to a faulty fuel pump due to defective impellers, which could result in engine stopping or not starting after longtime usage. The recall will involve the faulty part being replaced free of cost on the affected vehicles. The company will individually reach out to owners and replace the part free of cost.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: