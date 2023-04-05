HT Auto
Home Auto News Honda Appoints Tsutsumu Otani As New President, Ceo And Md

Honda appoints Tsutsumu Otani as new President, CEO and MD

By: PTI
| Updated on: 05 Apr 2023, 15:12 PM
Japanese auto major Honda Motor Co Ltd on Wednesday announced top management changes in its Indian two-wheeler arm with the appointment of Tsutsumu Otani as the President, CEO & Managing Director of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

Tsutsumu Otani is appointed as the new President, CEO and MD after Atsushi Ogata.

Otani, also a Vice President at Honda Motor Co., Japan, will succeed Atsushi Ogata, who returns to Shanghai, China as the Executive General Manager at Shanghai Branch, Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd with effect from April 1, 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2022 Otani was appointed as Executive General Manager, Shanghai Branch Honda Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. He started his career with Honda Japan in 1997 and held several leadership positions in the company's business in different global markets. Ogata had spearheaded Honda's Indian two-wheeler operations for three years.

The company also announced the elevation of Vinay Dhingra, who was earlier Director – General & Corporate Affairs, Strategic Information System and Honda India Foundation, HMSI, as the Senior Director – Human Resource and Administration, Corporate Affairs, Information Technology and Honda India Foundation.

Besides, the company said Yogesh Mathur, previously Operating Officer Sales and Marketing) and Sanjeev Jain, earlier Operating Officer - New Model Purchase & Parts Strategy, are now elevated to the Board of Directors of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI).

Mathur, as the new Director, will be responsible for customer service, logistics planning and control, premium motorcycle business along with sales and marketing, it added.

On the other hand, Jain in his new position will be responsible for purchase and will be replacing V Sridhar who was Senior Director Purchase and has retired after completing over 23 years of association with HMSI, the company said.

First Published Date: 05 Apr 2023, 15:12 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Honda
