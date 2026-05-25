Honda and T-Hub launch Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0 for mobility startups in India

Honda Digital Innovation India (HDII) and T-Hub have launched the Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0, touted as the first Honda-backed startup co-development programme in the country. The initiative will see four startups work directly with Honda to develop mobility-focused solutions over a 60-day proof-of-concept cycle.

The programme was officially launched at T-Hub’s Phase 2 campus in Hyderabad, with participation from Honda executives, startup founders, investors, and mobility industry stakeholders. Honda stated that the initiative is aimed at developing solutions tailored for its vehicles, customers, and Indian operating conditions.

The launch also follows the recent announcement of Honda Digital Innovation India, a dedicated innovation entity established for the Indian market. According to the company, HDII will focus on three broad areas of experience, connection, and innovation.

As part of the programme, each selected startup has received co-development funding of up to ₹10 lakh. Honda said the startups will now work with real vehicle data and use cases over the next two months before presenting their solutions during a Demo Day scheduled for July 31, 2026.

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Speaking at the event, Kunal Behl, Director of Honda Digital Innovation India and Vice President – Marketing and Sales at Honda Cars India, said the initiative is intended to encourage collaboration with startups working on mobility and customer experience solutions.

Honda Innovation Challenge 1.0 reportedly received more than 300 applications across six use-case categories. Following multiple evaluation stages and pitch rounds involving Honda’s global teams, four startups were selected for the inaugural cohort.

The selected startups include XANE AI, Attento Technologies, AppTestify, and Sensight Technologies, which operates under the AutoWiz brand.

The event also featured a panel discussion on startup-corporate collaboration in the Indian mobility sector, moderated by Sudhanshu Chaturvedi, Vice President Innovation at T-Hub. Panel participants included Gopinath Raja from Honda Digital Innovation India and Srikanth Reddy, founder of Hala Mobility.

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