Rebel 1100 S Edition DCT to 0 SUV concept: Exciting Honda vehicles to debut soon

Japanese automobile giant Honda has given a preview of what the automaker is going to showcase at the upcoming 2025 Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo, which is slated to take place between October 29 and November 9. The automaker that is present in both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers will focus heavily on electric vehicles, as the company has hinted.

Honda 0 SUV Prototype

One of the key products at Honda's stall at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 is going to be the Honda 0 SUV Prototype. It will come as a mid-size electric SUV, which will be the first from the Honda 0 Series to enter the market. The automaker has dubbed the design philosophy for this EV as a thin, light and wise approach to an SUV. The carmaker claims that the concept EV comes with increased interior space, an unrestricted field of view and great flexibility.

Honda 0 Saloon Prototype

The Honda 0 Saloon is going to be the flagship model of the Honda 0 Series, which is based on the newly developed dedicated electric vehicle architecture. This concept sedan is claimed to feature a plethora of next-generation technologies. The design approach taken for this concept EV is for a sedan with unusual styling, which makes it look like a coupe.

Honda Rebel 1100 S Edition with DCT

Another exciting product to be displayed at the Tokyo event will be the Honda Rebel 1100 S Edition with DCT, which is a large-size cruiser motorcycle equipped with a dual clutch transmission. Honda has been using DCT in its motorcycles since 2012, starting with the NC700 series and the CTX700. and later the CRF1000L Africa Twin.

Honda CUV e:

Honda will showcase an electric scooter, christened as CUV e: at the upcoming automotive event. It will be showcased as a Class-2 category personal commuter scooter. Powering the Honda CUV e: is a Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery. Interestingly, the two-wheeler major has launched its Activa e: electric scooter in India, which also comes with a swappable battery pack. In future, the OEM could bring the CUV e: to the Indian market.

First Published Date: