HMSI retails more than 3.74 lakh units in April

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 03 May 2023, 14:11 PM
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) reported sales of 374,747 units in April, consisting of 338,289 units sold in the domestic market and 36,458 units exported to overseas market. The sales figure in April has seen a slight bump as compared to March sales figures, when the company sold 3,21,343 two-wheelers. For the FY2021-22, the company announced a total sales of 37,99,680 two-wheelers.

The Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto/Kunal Thale)
The Honda Shine 100

The company had launched the Shine 100cc commuter motorcycle in the market in March and now has started its dispatches to dealerships. Pan-India dispatches will take place from the company's third factory in Narsapura, Karnataka. The manufacturer also has two other factories in Manesar, Haryana and Tapukara in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The motorcycle gets OBD2 compliant engine powered by eSP or Enhanced Smart Power and as many as 12 new patent applications. It is also the company's most affordable motorcycle at 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).

It is offered in five color options - Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. The primary rivals to the Hero Shine 100 are Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100.

Last month, the company launched 2023 SP 125 and Activa 125, both OBD2 compliant, in Uttar Pradesh. Engine of the Activa 125 is the same 125 cc, fuel-injected unit. The engine produces 8.19 bhp at 6,250 rpm and a peak torque output of 10.4 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

In a separate development, the company conducted a road safety campaign in partnership with Hyderabad Traffic Police to celebrate the eight year anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Goshamahal, Hyderabad. The company also conducted Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Jaipur, Dadri, Bhopal and Bongaigaon, Assam.

