Hit or miss? Check out Justin Beiber's customized Rolls-Royce Coupe

Just like celebrities, their cars also command a lot of attention for their sheer luxury and uniqueness. But singer-songwriter Justin Beiber took this to a whole new level with his customized Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Beiber's futuristic Rolls-Royce was spotted by Youtuber effspot in Malibu, California and one is left to wonder if it is a car right out of a science-fiction movie. The car has been reportedly designed by California-based West Coast Customs company. The silver-body vehicle features massive wheel caps fully covering all four wheels. The wheel caps feature Rolls-Royce badging.

The wheel covers extend to the side body of the car, covering both the sides like a shield. The door handles and side mirrors of the car are not visible. The rear features dual exhausts. The front of the car gets a typical Wraith grille and the 'Spirit of Ecstasy' adorns the hood.

Justin Beiber's custom Rolls-Royce (Image: effspot on YouTube)

Beiber's car resembles the Rolls-Royce Vision Next 100 Concept from 2019, with its floating design language and wheel caps covering all four wheels. The difference though is that the prototype vehicle's wheel caps are not connected to the body and can roll with the vehicle.

The West Coast Customs also reportedly replaced the Wraith's original 6.6 V12 twin-turbo gasoline engine with 632 hp with a 100% electric propulsion system. If this be the case, the dual-exhaust system at the rear of the vehicle would have no other function than just being ornamental pieces to make the car look aesthetic.

Beiber's custom Rolls-Royce is certainly out of the world but is it a hit or a miss?

Many celebrities get their luxury vehicles personalized to make them stand out and be unique to the world. Last year, Kylie Jenner got her Rolls-Royce customised to make it a 'mom-car'. Her Rolls featured a pink interior and a custom badging that read 'Stormi's Mom'.