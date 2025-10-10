Himachal Police upgrades its fleet to Tata Curvv EV. Here's how it helps…

In a recently posted video on the social media platform X , a user showcased new vehicles that have been prepared for acquisition for the Himachal Pradesh Police. In the video, there are a total of 6 Tata Curvv EVs that have been spotted at the brand's dealership. The cars look smart, featuring a special ‘Police’ livery with graphics such as ‘Call 112’ placed at multiple spots.

The cars are special coupe-SUV-style electric vehicles which have been modified for the ‘Road Transport Safety’ department of Himachal Police. The Curvv EVs feature not just special livery but also equipment such as a siren and a loudspeaker for emergencies. The car has also been mounted with what seems to be a 360-degree recording camera mounted on the roof.

How can an EV help in the hills?

Deploying these electric vehicles might prove to be crucial as they curb tailpipe emissions, helping keep the mountains pollution-free. Not just this, but EVs can also help in reducing operational costs for the police departments. EVs are capable of delivering strong, instantaneous torque, which is helpful on inclines and for quick-response emergencies that police tend to daily.

Apart from these advantages, there are also concerns, such as clutch and brake degradation costs, which these departments incur when operating ICE vehicles. However, both of these concerns are alleviated by an electric vehicle, as these cars do not have a traditional gearbox, saving on clutch repair. The cost of regularly replacing brake pads will also be reduced, as the Curvv EV gets regen braking. Regen braking charges the battery while also slowing the vehicle down. This feature can prove to be very helpful while going downhill.

What are the specifications of the Tata Curvv EV?

The Tata Curvv EV produces 165 bhp of maximum power, and maximum torque is rated at 215 Nm. Offered with two battery pack options, a 45 kWh and a 55 kWh unit, the Curvv EV is capable of delivering ranges of up to 430 km and 502 km, depending on your battery size. The pricing ranges from ₹17.49 lakh to ₹21.99 lakh (both ex-showroom) based on battery capacity and variant.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: