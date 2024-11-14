Highway construction is crucial to boost the economy believes minister Gadkari

Often referred to as the backbone of a country’s development, highways and roadways play a crucial role in driving economic growth. During the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2024, Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, emphasised on the the importance of expanding India's highway network by highlighting that quality infrastructure is essential for creating jobs, reducing poverty, and advancing national progress.

In his views construction of these highways leads to increased tourism in the country. He mentioned that development in water, power, transport and communication in a country leads to an influx of capital investment which in turn leads to growth in trade, business and industry. This also leads to an increased per-capita income and reduction in poverty, said the Minister.

Also Read : We're giving competition to aviation: Gadkari on India's road network

Nitin Gadkari: New highways help save the environment

The construction of the new highways has also led to an increased density of tourists in sensitive areas. When asked about this, the Minister said that the notion was completely wrong. He went on to explain by saying that the construction of these highways has led to a decrease in the overall fuel burnt which further led to lesser pollution than before.

He further mentioned that over 80 lakh tonnes of waste has been utilised in the construction of roads like the Delhi-Mumbai expressway and UER 2.

Nitin Gadkari: Reducing logistic costs in focus

Gadkari mentioned that he aims to reduce the current 14-16 per cent logistics costs in the country down to 9 per cent with the help of new highways and prioritising alternative and biofuels in the next two years. During his interaction, he mentioned two important initiatives taken by the ministry to support the goal of making India a $5 trillion economy set by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The first initiative includes the construction of 36 roads from Delhi to Madras and expanding the capacity of existing roads which will lead to a significant reduction in travel times. The second initiative of prioritising bio-fuels and alternative fuels is taken to reduce pollution as well as fuel costs.

