Tata partners Amazon to offer Alexa on Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari

Tata Motors has updated most of its SUV models in a span of a little over a month and now the likes of Nexon, Nexon.ev, Harrier and Safari come to their respective segment battles armed with a number of new highlights that include styling updates on the inside, repurposed cabin and a plethora of new feature additions. And prominent among the feature additions is the integration of Amazon Alexa voice command support.

Amazon and Tata Motors have collaborated to offer Alexa service which comes built in on the four SUV models - Tata Nexon, Tata Nexon.ev, Tata Harrier and Tata Safari. While the native voice command support system has been carried forward, the integration of Alexa will open up new forms of voice to vehicle and vehicle to home application.

The Alexa voice-command system inside the Tata SUVs can receive inputs in English, Hindi or even in Hinglish. The voice commands can be used to change the temperature inside the vehicle, adjust the airflow settings, adjust screen brightness, open or close the sunroof, among others. Customers can also control the 360-degree surround view camera in their Tata cars with Alexa to enhance maneuverability and safety. The service can also be used to control entertainment-related features like picking and changing songs and listening to audiobooks on Audible. Furthermore, the service can be used to control Alexa-enabled smart devices at home or in office spaces.

The stated objective of the integration is to provide customers with new-age convenience. “We are delighted to collaborate with Amazon to bring intelligent connected technologies like ‘Alexa’ into our new generation vehicles," said Sven Patuschka, VP & CTO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. "While safety remains key, the advent of connected tech features is a fast-growing requirement of our customers and users. With this introduction our intent has been clearly towards making our customer’s drive experience more convenient and an extension of their homes."

Tata Motors updates its SUVs

While the updated Nexon - India's best-selling sub-compact SUV - was launched at a starting price of ₹8.10 lakh, its all-electric twin's updated version was driven out last month at a base variant price of ₹14.74 lakh. The 2023 Tata Harrier and 2023 Tata Safari were launched earlier this week at starting prices of ₹15.49 lakh and ₹16.19 lakh, respectively. Do note that all the prices mentioned here are ex-showroom.

