Hero MotoCorp's sales surge by 19% in September 2024

Hero MotoCorp has announced that they sold 6,37,050 units of motorcycles and scooters in September 2024. The manufacturer grew by 30 per cent in terms of YTD sales and continues to expand its global business. Currently, Hero MotoCorp is geared up with a host of customer offers for the upcoming festive season.

In September 2024, 5,97,529 units of motorcycles and 39,521 units of scooters were sold. When compared, the figures for September 2023 were 4,94,270 units and 42,229 units for motorcycles and scooters respectively. The domestic sales figure for September 2024 stood at 6,16,706 units and export figures were 20,344 units. In September 2023, these figures were 5,19,789 and 16,710 respectively.

The total sales for September increased by 18 per cent compared to the previous year, primarily driven by a strong performance in domestic sales of motorcycles. Domestic sales of motorcycles saw a significant growth of 19 per cent, while exports experienced a more modest increase of 24 per cent. Both domestic and export sales of scooters declined slightly, with domestic sales decreasing by 7 per cent and exports by 16 per cent.

YTD sales increased by 10 per cent compared to the same period last year. Domestic sales of motorcycles continued to outperform exports, with a growth rate of 12 per cent compared to 8 per cent for exports. Domestic sales of scooters experienced a slight decline of 1 per cent, while exports grew by 3 per cent.

(Read more: Bigger Hero Xpulse 210 spotted testing near Khardung La ahead of launch)

Recently, Hero launched the a special edition of the Mavrick 440. It is a limited edition model called Thunderwheels Edition. The new Hero Mavrick 440 Thunderwheels Limited Edition has been built in collaboration with ‘The Coca-Cola Company’ and gets a special livery inspired by the latter’s Indian aerated soft drink ‘Thums Up’. The Mavrick Thunderwheels Edition will be exclusively available to customers who purchase and scan the QR code on Thums Up’s special edition packs until November 15, 2024.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: