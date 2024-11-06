Hero MotoCorp to launch Vida Z electric scooter in 2025, aims European market

Hero MotoCorp is planning to bring in more electric scooters under its EV-only sub-brand Vida . The homegrown two-wheeler giant has revealed that it plans to launch the Vida Z, which will be the new electric scooter under the sub-brand, will launch in the second half of 2025. Under the Vida brand, Hero MotoCorp currently sells V1 electric scooter. The company now aims to further expand its portfolio as well as its global presence.

Hero MotoCorp currently sells its two-wheelers in 48 countries across the world. These countries are spanned across Asia, Africa and Latin America. With Europe and the UK in target, the company aims to strengthen its global presence. Speaking further on this, Hero MotoCorp's Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said that the company plans to extend its range of two-wheelers to high-capacity premium internal combustion engine-powered motorcycles as well, which will also be made available in the European market. "Hero MotoCorp continues to be a trusted global leader, known for the reliability and resilience of our machines. This enduring trust and our world-class products form the foundation as we expand into Europe and the UK," PTI quoted Munjal.

Also Read : Upcoming bikes in India

The Hero MotoCorp top official believes that the company's existing and new product range will suitably cater to the present and future requirements of European markets.

Vida Z: What we know so far

Vida Z is going to be the next major launch under the Vida sub-brand of Hero MotoCorp. The Vida Z will come powered by a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM). Built on a modular architecture, the Vida Z electric scooter will come available with a range of battery packs, ranging between 2.2 kWh and 4.4 kWh. However, Hero MotoCorp has not revealed any details regarding the range and other specifications of the Vida Z electric scooter.

The two-wheeler manufacturer unveiled the Vida Z at the EICMA 2024, alongside three new motorcycles, which are - the Xpulse 210, the Xtreme 250R, and the Karizma XMR 250.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: