Hero MotoCorp to resume production at all its manufacturing plants from May 24

Hero MotoCorp on Saturday announced that it is gearing up towards a gradual resumption of operations at its manufacturing plants in India. It will be resuming gradual production at all its plans in the country from May 24, 2021.

The company has already started a single shift production at its Haryana and Haridwar plants from May 17. Moreover, Hero's other plans in Rajasthan, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, will also start single shift operations from the coming Monday (May 24). Hero added that it continues to monitor the situation and will move towards double-shift production gradually, based on the future situation.

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp ready to bring in its first electric model next year)

The company also informed in a press note sent earlier on Saturday that the company has already vaccinated more than 90% of the overall Hero MotoCorp employees above 45 years of age. Also, it has commenced an initiative across the organization to vaccinate the remaining workforce.

The company has also recently announced a set up of 100-bed Covid-19 care facility in Gurugram in the fight against the Covid-19's second wave. The company has partnered with the district administration of Gurugram to set up the facility.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, had said, "The Covid Care centre will help augment our medical infrastructure and enable us to widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district."

(Also Read: Hero MotoCorp extends warranty period, free service by 2 months due to lockdown)

Hero shared the image of the Covid Care centre earlier this month on social media, saying, "We are glad to partner with the #Gurugram district administration in setting up a 100-bed Covid-19 Care Centre, which will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in the city."