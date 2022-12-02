HT Auto
Hero MotoCorp sells 3.9 lakh units in November, seeing a growth of 12%

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp sold 390,932 units last month, witnessing a growth of 12% over the corresponding month of the previous year, when the company had sold 349,393 units. The company expects the sales momentum to build-up in the coming quarters based on favorable economic indicators such as encouraging farm activity and positive consumer sentiments along with the upcoming marriage season.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 02 Dec 2022, 15:19 PM
Total motorcycle sales last month stood at 352,834 units as compared to 329,185 units in the year-ago period, whereas total scooter sales last month were at 38,098 units. The latter too saw a rise when compared to 20,208 units sold in November of 2021.Total domestic sales last month stood at 379,839 units as compared to 328,862 units in the corresponding month a year ago. Exports in November of 2022 stood at 11,093 units as compared to 20,531 units in the year-ago period.

November also saw Hero MotoCorp's emerging mobility brand, VIDA, launching its first Experience Center in Bengaluru. VIDA will open Experience Centers next in Jaipur and Delhi. Deliveries of the VIDA V1 are expected to commence from the second week of December.

The month also saw the company handing over 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram Police under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform – Hero WeCare. The police department will use these vehicles to enhance the mobility of personnel responsible for ensuring the safety of women and controlling other crimes across the region.

Hero MotoCorp also announced the off-Road Riding Champion after concluding the first edition of the Hero Dirt Biking Challenge (HDBC). During the past few months, over 100,000 participants registered for the HDBC and after a rigorous nationwide contest that ran across four stages, 41 cities and over 120 days, the Top-20 were short listed. Asad Khan emerged as the champion after the final race.

First Published Date: 02 Dec 2022, 15:17 PM IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp
