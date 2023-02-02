Hero MotoCorp sells 3.57 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in January 2023

Hero MotoCorp has reported that they sold 3,56,690 units of scooters and motorcycles in January 2023. When compared, the sales figures for January 2022 were 3,80,476 units. The export numbers decreased substantially from 21,816 units to 7,253 units. The company expects the demand to build-up in the festive and marriage season in the latter part of the month, post the commencement of the auspicious period.

The sales figures for motorcycles decreased from 3,57,845 units to 3,33,638 units. On the other hand, the sales of scooters increased slightly from 22,631 units to 23,052 units.

Speaking of scooters, Hero MotoCorp recently launched the Xoom in the Indian market. It is available at an introductory price of ₹68,599, ₹71,799 and ₹76,699 (ex-showroom, Delhi). These prices are for LX -Sheet Drum, VX - Cast Drum and ZX – Cast Drum respectively.

Hero Xoom is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled Fi engine paired with a CVT, and it churns out 8.04 bhp at 7,250 rpm and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm.

Braking duties on the Xoom are done by a disc or a drum in the front, depending on the variant. At the rear, there is a drum brake only. Hero Xoom is equipped with telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Hero MotoCorp is using 12-inch wheels for the Xoom 110.

In terms of features, the Hero Xoom 110 is equipped with segment-first cornering lights. The manufacturer calls it the “HiCL-Hero intelligent cornering light". There is also a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that can show call and SMS-related information. Other features on offer are Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Boot Light and Mobile Charger in front glove box.

