Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 04:16 PM IST
In the domestic market, Hero's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020.
The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 per cent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September. The company had sold 7,15,718 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020.
Trending CarsSee All
Maruti Suzuki baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Exports, however, increased to 24,884 units last month as against 18,425 units in the year-ago period.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.