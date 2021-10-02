Home > Auto > News > Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September
Representational image of Hero Xtreme 160R. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta
Representational image of Hero Xtreme 160R. Picture Courtesy: Sabyasachi Dasgupta

Hero MotoCorp sales dip 26% in September

1 min read . Updated: 02 Oct 2021, 04:16 PM IST PTI

  • In the domestic market, Hero's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp reported a 25.9 per cent dip in total sales to 5,30,346 units in September. The company had sold 7,15,718 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 5,05,462 units last month from 6,97,293 units in September 2020.

Trending Cars

See All
Maruti Suzuki baleno

Maruti Suzuki baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki ertiga

Maruti Suzuki ertiga

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.59 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

Maruti Suzuki vitara-brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Exports, however, increased to 24,884 units last month as against 18,425 units in the year-ago period. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

  • First Published Date : 02 Oct 2021, 04:15 PM IST
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue