Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto News Hero Motocorp’s Profit Surges 51% Yoy To 1,073 Crore In Q3 Fy2025

Hero MotoCorp’s profit surges 51% YoY to 1,073 crore in Q3 FY2025

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM
Follow us on:
The Hero MotoCorp board recommended an interim dividend of ₹75 per share for the current financial year and a special dividend of ₹25 per share to m
...
Hero MotoCorp reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for Q3 to ₹1,073.40 crore (MINT_PRINT)

Hero MotoCorp reported its financial performance for the third quarter of FY2025 between (October 1 and December 31, 2023). The world’s largest two-wheeler maker by volumes reported a 51 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit for Q3 to 1,073.40 crore. The revenue from operations grew 21 per cent YoY to 9,724 crore during the same quarter. The Hero MotoCorp board recommended an interim dividend of 75 per share for the current financial year and a special dividend of 25 per share to mark the centennial year of Chairman Emeritus Brijmohan Lall Munjal. The board has fixed February 21 as the record date for determining eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp revealed that net profit rose 1.8 per cent and revenue increased by 3 per cent. Higher volumes backed strong year-on-year growth in revenue as the two-wheeler giant sold 14.6 lakh vehicles in the third quarter, a hike of 18 per cent over the same period last year. That said, volumes grew only 3 per cent sequentially, which restrained sequential growth in revenue.

Also Read : Splendor & HF Deluxe help Hero register 22% growth in January

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Hero Splendor Plus
97.2 cc 87 kmph 80.6 kmpl
₹ 75,141 - 76,486
Compare View Offers
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC
97.2 cc 87 kmph 83.2 kmpl
₹79,911
Compare View Offers
Honda SP 125
123.94 cc 100 kmph 65.0 kmpl
₹ 86,017 - 90,567
Compare View Offers
Honda Shine
123.94 cc 102 kmph 55.0 kmpl
₹ 79,800 - 83,800
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125
125 cc 104 Kmph 67.0 kmpl
₹80,000
View Details
Bajaj Pulsar 125
124.4 cc 99 kmph 51.46 kmpl
₹ 80,416 - 94,138
Compare View Offers

EBITDA rose by 48 per cent YoY to 1,363 crore and margins expanded 251 basis points to 14.01 per cent during the last quarter by 250 bps over the corresponding quarter previous year, “aided by commodity cost, leap savings, premiumisation, and judicious price changes, the company said in a statement.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer - Hero MotoCorp, said, “The government's emphasis on infrastructure development while ensuring fiscal prudence in its recent interim budget, has created a conducive business and economic environment, which would facilitate higher growth and job creation. Our recent launches in the premium segment have met with early success, and we are ramping up the capacity of our upper premium models. At the Hero World event in the month of January, we unveiled 2 more premium motorcycles‐ the Xtreme 125 R, and Mavrick 440."

“We will keep fortifying our premium portfolio backed by strong brand building and best-in-class ‘phygital’ customer experience. Moving forward, our Margin shape will allow us to fuel our growth even more. We have now expanded our EV presence to 100 cities in the country and we are rapidly building the charging infrastructure in collaboration with Ather. In the coming fiscal, we will be launching new products in the mid and affordable segments as well. We believe we are well placed to accelerate growth and increase our market shares as we move forward," he added further.

Also Read : Hero Xtreme 125R first ride review: Set to Raid the segment?.)

Hero MotoCorp further revealed that its focus on parts accessories and merchandise business led to an annualised revenue of 5,000 crore. The company plans to expand its capacity for the parts accessories segment with an outlay of 6,000 crore.

First Published Date: 10 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM IST
TAGS: Chief HF Deluxe Hero MotoCorp Financial Results Hero Q3 profit Hero MotoCorp profit Hero MotoCorp Shares
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS