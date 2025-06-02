Hero MotoCorp recovers sales in May, annual growth remains subdued at 1.9%

Hero MotoCorp , in a regulatory filing, has said that it registered a retail sales of 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters in May 2025. With this, the company has recovered its month-on-month (MoM) sales last month compared to April this year. However, the year-on-year (YoY) sales numbers for the brand remained subdued, with just a two per cent sales uptick.

Hero MotoCorp has announced that it dispatched 5.08 lakh motorcycles and scooters in May 2025, recovering from April's production disruptions. The May sales performance marked a 66 per cent MoM growth from April's 3.05 lakh units, when Hero MotoCorp had to temporarily halt production at four plants for three days to conduct maintenance and supply chain realignment. However, YoY sales growth of the OEM remained modest at 1.9 per cent last month compared to May 2024's 4.98 lakh units.

Hero MotoCorp stated that it sold 507,701 units of two-wheelers in May 2025, as compared to 498,123 units recorded in the same month a year ago. In the first two months of this fiscal, the company sold 813,107 units of two-wheelers, down from 1,031,708 units recorded in the same period a year ago. The homegrown two-wheeler giant sold 475,164 motorcycles last month, up from 471,186 units, while in the April-May period of this year, it sold 761,253 motorcycles, down from 967,728 units recorded in the same period a year ago.

In the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp registered 32,537 units in May 2025, up from 26,937 units recorded in the same month a year ago. On the other hand, during the April-May period this year, the company sold 51,854 scooters, down from 63,980 units sold in the corresponding period of last fiscal.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, where Hero MotoCorp has its dedicated sub-brand Vida, the company registered dispatches of 8,361 units last month. Also, there were 7,161 registrations for the Vida V2 electric scooters. Vida has achieved a 7.2 per cent market share according to Vahan data. Meanwhile, Vida is gearing up for a new product that is slated to launch on July 1, 2025.

