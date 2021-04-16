Hero MotoCorp launches chatbot services on WhatsApp

Hero MotoCorp hopes to strengthen its connection with the customers and ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions with this new digital initiative.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched a chatbot solution for accessing its sales and after sales services on the Facebook-owned social messaging platform, WhatsApp. The customers will now be able to avail a host of services from an easy-to-interact menu-based chatbot that can be accessed round-the-clock on the messaging platform, Hero MotoCorp said in a release.

The company is offering informative, transactional, and location services through this new initiative, with the objective of providing its new-age, digital-savvy customers a seamless and easy-access engagement, it said.

“Hero MotoCorp is committed to providing the best-in-class solutions to our customers. Initiating WhatsApp support is in line with our objective to provide contactless and easily accessible sales & service options," said Naveen Chauhan, head of sales and after-sales, Hero MotoCorp.

With this new digital initiative, the company hopes to strengthen its connection with the customers and at the same time ensure hassle-free, timely, and effective solutions at their fingertips, he added. The providing real-time services and offering support on a wide range of topics, it provides facilities such as service booking and post-service feedback, real-time status check of the vehicle under repair, locating the nearest workshop and showroom, among others. It also provides facilities like self-job card initiation, vehicle enquiry and bookings, service and maintenance schedule, digital sales and service invoice copy as well as information on new models.

To access the feature, customers can scan the QR code available at all Hero MotoCorp customer touch-points or by calling at a particular mobile number from their mobile device, the company said. Once initiated, customers may start the conversation at any time of the day and avail of a range of services offered by the feature, it said.

