Hero MotoCorp kicks off FY27 with 5.66 lakh units in April, registers strong domestic and EV growth

Hero MotoCorp has kicked off FY27 with a solid performance, posting total dispatches of 566,086 units in April 2026, nearly doubling from 305,406 units in April last year.

Domestic demand remained steady, with VAHAN registrations reaching 552,713 units, indicating continued momentum across urban and rural markets.

VIDA EV business accelerates

The company’s electric mobility arm, VIDA, recorded a sharp 129 per cent year-on-year growth, with dispatches more than doubling.

As part of its EV push, VIDA partnered with Kolkata Knight Riders for innovative campaigns like “6 for 6," which links cricketing milestones to EV charging infrastructure. Another initiative, “Ride Jitna, Pay Utna," promotes battery-as-a-service to improve affordability.

The brand also made it to the Asia Book of Records after a 10,500 km ride across IPL host cities on a VIDA VX2, marking the longest electric two-wheeler journey.

ICE portfolio posts strong rebound

Hero MotoCorp’s internal combustion engine lineup saw its highest April dispatch in the post-pandemic period, growing 83 per cent year-on-year. The growth was spread across entry-level, deluxe, premium motorcycles and scooters.

The company also expanded its retail presence with 70 new touchpoints, including Premia outlets, taking the total to 132 across India.

Additionally, Hero rolled out a new campaign for the Xoom scooter range featuring Ishaan Khatter, targeting younger buyers.

Global business gains traction

Exports rose to 33,653 units in April 2026, up from 16,882 units in April 2025. Hero has also partnered with Quilmotors to strengthen its presence in Ecuador, focusing on assembly, sales and after-sales operations.

Dispatch breakdown

A closer look at segment-wise performance highlights strong growth across the board:

Motorcycles: 501,791 units (vs 286,089 units YoY)

Scooters: 64,295 units (vs 19,317 units YoY)

Total: 566,086 units (vs 305,406 units YoY)

Domestic: 532,433 units (vs 288,524 units YoY)

Exports: 33,653 units (vs 16,882 units YoY)

These numbers underline robust recovery in the ICE segment, alongside rising contribution from EVs and exports.

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