Hero MotoCorp joins fight against Covid-19, sets up 100-bed facility in Gurugram

World's largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has set up a 100-bed Covid-19 care facility in Gurugram as more vehicle manufacturers continue to extend social outreach amid the ongoing crisis.

Hero MotoCorp said that it has partnered with the district administration of Gurugram to set up this makeshift Covid Care centre. It is located at the Government Girls College in Sector 14, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) platform Hero We Care.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, had said, "The Covid Care centre will help augment our medical infrastructure and enable us to widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district."

The company shared the image of the Covid Care centre today on social media, saying, "We are glad to partner with the #Gurugram district administration in setting up a 100-bed Covid-19 Care Centre, which will go a long way in supporting the healthcare infrastructure in the city."

Hero MotoCorp had recently also extended support to Covid-19 hospitals in states like Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Last month, Hero tied up with Ramakrishna Mission Sevashrama and District Administration in Haridwar in a bid to support a 122-bed Covid hospital as part of its pandemic relief initiatives.

Besides setting up Covid Care facilities at many places, Hero MotoCorp has also been helping to supply medical equipment at this hour of crisis. The company has contributed oxygen cylinders for emergency medical use by hospitals in Haryana and Delhi. It has also donated PPE Kits for healthcare workers to the health authorities in various states.