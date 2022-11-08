Hero MotoCorp gifts 50 motorcycles, 10 scooters to Gurugram police

Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has gifted a fleet of 50 motorcycles and 10 scooters to the Gurugram police department so as to help enhance the mobility of the personnel as well as to help them ensure safety of women and checking crimes. The two-wheelers were received by the Gurugram police commissioner Kala Ramachandran.

The Gurugram police department will use these motorcycles for active patrolling in their respective areas of jurisdiction and work towards enhancing people's overall security, particularly women's safety, Ramachandran said. These bikes will also be used for making emergency services available during road-related situations. “We are thankful to Hero MotoCorp for this support as it will improve the reach and efficiency of our officers on the ground," the official added.

In a separate development, Hero Motocorp has announced that it sold 454,582 units of two-wheelers in October. The dispatch sales of October are not comparable to the previous years when the festival days are usually spread across the months of October and November. During the festive season, the company posted a strong double-digit retail growth of 20% over the corresponding festive period of FY'22. This helped the manufacturer in increasing its market share.

A strong festive has also helped reduce post-festive total inventory to the lowest in the previous 5 years. In Oct'22, Hero sold 419,568 units of motorcycles and 35,014 units of scooters. In Oct'22, the manufacturer sold 505,957 units of motorcycles and 42,013 units of scooters. The export numbers and domestic sales are also down. The domestic sales figures fell from 527,779 to 442,825 whereas exports were down from 20,191 to 11,757.

The sales might have fallen this month but in September 2022, the manufacturer dispatched 519,980 units of motorcycles and scooters. The manufacturer also launched its first electric scooter in a new sub-brand called Vida.

