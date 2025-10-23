Hero MotoCorp enters UK Market with Hunk 440 and Euro 5+ range

Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the United Kingdom market in partnership with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB. The company will introduce its Euro 5+ compliant range led by the Hunk 440, marking its 51st international market entry and further strengthening its presence across Europe. The move follows Hero’s expansion into Italy and Spain.

UK line-up: Hunk 440

Hero MotoCorp’s UK portfolio begins with the Hunk 440, a motorcycle positioned in the A2 performance category.

Specification Hunk 440 Engine Type 440cc, single-cylinder, Euro 5+ compliant Max Power 27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm Peak Torque 36 Nm @ 4,000 rpm Frame High tensile steel trellis frame Brakes Dual-channel ABS, 320mm front / 240mm rear discs Front Suspension KYB USD Cartridge Forks Rear Suspension Gas-charged twin shocks Tyres 150/60 ZR17 radial (rear) Display Full-digital TFT with connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation Lighting All-LED setup Colours Twilight Blue, Phantom Black, Titanium Grey Price £3,499 (+ £200 on-road charges)

Sales and after-sales partnerships

MotoGB will handle sales and after-sales operations across the UK, starting with over 25 authorised dealerships and aiming to expand to 35+ locations by 2026. The distributor will also support Hero’s service and parts network, ensuring accessibility and technical reliability for customers.

Matt Kay, General Manager of MotoGB, said the partnership “brings together two customer-centric organisations," adding that the Hunk 440 will “offer UK riders a compelling blend of technology and value."

According to Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President at Hero MotoCorp, the UK entry marks a “defining milestone" in the brand’s global journey. “With a presence now spanning 51 markets, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering next-generation mobility solutions that enable limitless freedom and adventure," he said.

Philosophy and promise

Under the brand philosophy “You Are Limitless," Hero MotoCorp aims to inspire modern riders who embrace freedom and individuality. The company also underlines its performance credibility, having achieved a Dakar podium finish within seven years of competition.

To ensure customer trust, Hero says that every motorcycle sold in the UK will come with a 2-year warranty, along with certain terms and conditions.

