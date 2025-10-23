HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Hero Motocorp Enters Uk Market With Hunk 440 And Euro 5+ Range

Hero MotoCorp enters UK Market with Hunk 440 and Euro 5+ range

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 23 Oct 2025, 18:56 pm
  • Hero MotoCorp enters the UK market with its Euro 5+ range led by the Hunk 440, expanding global presence through partnership with MotoGB.

Hero Hunk 440
The Hero Hunk 440 has been priced at £3,499 in the UK markets.
Hero Hunk 440
The Hero Hunk 440 has been priced at £3,499 in the UK markets.
Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer, has officially entered the United Kingdom market in partnership with Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB. The company will introduce its Euro 5+ compliant range led by the Hunk 440, marking its 51st international market entry and further strengthening its presence across Europe. The move follows Hero’s expansion into Italy and Spain.

UK line-up: Hunk 440

Hero MotoCorp’s UK portfolio begins with the Hunk 440, a motorcycle positioned in the A2 performance category.

SpecificationHunk 440
Engine Type440cc, single-cylinder, Euro 5+ compliant
Max Power27 bhp @ 6,000 rpm
Peak Torque36 Nm @ 4,000 rpm
FrameHigh tensile steel trellis frame
BrakesDual-channel ABS, 320mm front / 240mm rear discs
Front SuspensionKYB USD Cartridge Forks
Rear SuspensionGas-charged twin shocks
Tyres150/60 ZR17 radial (rear)
DisplayFull-digital TFT with connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation
LightingAll-LED setup
ColoursTwilight Blue, Phantom Black, Titanium Grey
Price£3,499 (+ £200 on-road charges)

Sales and after-sales partnerships

MotoGB will handle sales and after-sales operations across the UK, starting with over 25 authorised dealerships and aiming to expand to 35+ locations by 2026. The distributor will also support Hero’s service and parts network, ensuring accessibility and technical reliability for customers.

Matt Kay, General Manager of MotoGB, said the partnership “brings together two customer-centric organisations," adding that the Hunk 440 will “offer UK riders a compelling blend of technology and value."

Also watch: Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?

According to Sanjay Bhan, Executive Vice President at Hero MotoCorp, the UK entry marks a “defining milestone" in the brand’s global journey. “With a presence now spanning 51 markets, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering next-generation mobility solutions that enable limitless freedom and adventure," he said.

Philosophy and promise

Under the brand philosophy “You Are Limitless," Hero MotoCorp aims to inspire modern riders who embrace freedom and individuality. The company also underlines its performance credibility, having achieved a Dakar podium finish within seven years of competition.

To ensure customer trust, Hero says that every motorcycle sold in the UK will come with a 2-year warranty, along with certain terms and conditions.

First Published Date: 23 Oct 2025, 18:56 pm IST
hero uk hero motocorp hunk hunk 440 hero hunk 440

