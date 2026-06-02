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Cars & Bikes Auto News Hero Motocorp Dispatches Rise 12.3% To 5.70 Lakh Units In May 2026

Hero MotoCorp dispatches rise 12.3% to 5.70 lakh units in May 2026

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 02 Jun 2026, 10:46 am
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  • Hero MotoCorp recorded a 12.3% year-on-year growth in May 2026, dispatching 5,70,068 motorcycles and scooters compared to 5,07,701 units in May 2025. 

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Hero MotoCorp reported a strong performance in May 2026, dispatching 5,70,068 motorcycles and scooters, registering a growth of 12.3 per cent compared to 5,07,701 units dispatched during the same month last year.

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The company said domestic retail momentum remained healthy during the month, with VAHAN registrations reaching 4,96,957 units as of June 1, 2026, excluding Telangana.

Domestic Business Posts Double-Digit Growth

Hero MotoCorp's domestic business continued its growth trajectory in May 2026. Domestic dispatches stood at 5,36,784 units, up from 4,88,997 units in May 2025, reflecting a growth of 9.8 per cent.

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The company attributed the performance to strong demand in the Deluxe 125cc, premium motorcycle and scooter segments, all of which recorded double-digit growth during the month.

Hero MotoCorp also launched the new Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 in May, strengthening its presence in the competitive 125cc motorcycle segment with updated technology and rider-focused features.

Exports Jump 78 Per Cent

The company's global business delivered robust growth, with exports rising 77.9 per cent year-on-year to 33,284 units in May 2026, compared to 18,704 units in the corresponding month last year.

Hero MotoCorp said growing demand across international markets, supported by an expanding premium product portfolio and focused market expansion initiatives, contributed to the strong export performance.

VIDA EV Business Maintains Momentum

Hero MotoCorp's electric mobility arm, VIDA, continued to expand its presence in the EV segment. VIDA recorded 19,052 VAHAN registrations during May 2026, representing a 166 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The company also commenced retail operations of the DIRT.E K3 electric mobility product in select markets, aimed at broadening its reach among younger customers.

Segment-Wise Performance

Motorcycle dispatches increased to 5,03,763 units in May 2026 from 4,75,164 units a year ago. Scooter sales witnessed a sharper rise, climbing to 66,305 units from 32,537 units in May 2025.

For the first two months of FY2027, Hero MotoCorp's cumulative dispatches stood at 11,36,154 units, compared to 8,13,107 units during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

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First Published Date: 02 Jun 2026, 10:46 am IST
TAGS: Hero Hero MotoCorp Vida
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