Hero MotoCorp dispatches 5.54 lakh two-wheelers in August 2025, up 8% YoY

Hero MotoCorp, India’s largest two-wheeler maker, dispatched 5,53,727 motorcycles and scooters in August 2025, an 8 per cent increase compared to the same month last year. The numbers reflect both the resilience of rural demand and the slow build-up towards the festive season, even as the ongoing monsoon has had its usual dampening effect on retail momentum.

Based on VAHAN data (excluding Telangana), Hero registered 3.44 lakh sales in August 2025. Meanwhile, Hero shipped 34,588 units overseas in the same moth, compared to just over 20,000 in August last year

Registrations show steady traction

Based on VAHAN data (excluding Telangana), Hero registered 3.44 lakh sales in August, highlighting sustained demand in both urban and rural markets. Though monsoon-related disruptions in certain markets impacted sales, the company looks forward to revival in the next few months, aided by improved agricultural production as well as improving consumer sentiments.

VIDA’s growing footprint

Hero’s electric brand, VIDA, continued to gain ground. In August, it dispatched 12,275 units while VAHAN registrations touched 13,313. The numbers remain small in the context of Hero’s overall volumes but are significant in a segment that is still struggling with affordability and charging gaps. VIDA’s steady month-on-month growth suggests Hero is beginning to carve out a space in the early-stage EV market.

Global business on the rise

Exports too provided a lift. Hero shipped 34,588 units overseas in August, compared to just over 20,000 in the same month last year, a growth of more than 70 per cent. Year-to-date, its global sales have risen more than 40 per cent, helped by stronger demand in key Asian and African markets.

New models in focus

Back home, Hero has been leaning on new launches to keep momentum going. August saw the debut of the Glamour X 125, pitched as a more feature-rich and contemporary upgrade in the commuter motorcycle segment. Alongside, models like the Xoom 125 and Destini 125 are being counted on to attract younger buyers and urban commuters.

The bigger picture

For the April–August FY26 period, Hero’s cumulative sales stood at 23.7 lakh units, marginally lower than the 24.1 lakh recorded in the same period last year. The company’s expectation now rests on the festive season, which traditionally accounts for a surge in two-wheeler demand.

With a favourable monsoon, improving rural sentiment, and potential GST-related reforms on the horizon, Hero will be looking to convert cautious optimism into higher double-digit growth in the months ahead.

