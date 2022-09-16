Hero Electric joins hands with Delhi government to train EV mechanics

Hero Electric has signed an MoU with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University. It will support it in designing the study material as well as provide practical training and internship opportunities to students.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Hero Electric will help the Delhi government to impart EV technology among students. As the national capital region leads EV adoption in India, the aim is to increase the number of EV mechanics who will be able to troubleshoot. The EV maker has recently signed an agreement with the Delhi government's skill university to offer comprehensive programme for EV mechanics.

Hero Electric signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) along with World Resources Institute (WRI) India. The trio will design an integrated course for training its ‘Diploma in Automobile Engineering’ programme students. The university will train 100 students every year. They will be trained in basic and advanced EV mechanics training. Hero Electric will help the students with internship and apprenticeship opportunities.

Hero Electric will support the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University in designing the course. It will also offer practical training and internship opportunities to the students. Jasmine Shah, vice chairperson, Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) Delhi, said, “The EV mechanics training programme is the first of a series of short and long-term courses to be launched by Delhi government to become the training hub of the EV workforce in India. The programme has laid the foundation for the creation of thousands of green jobs in Delhi."

The DESU hopes that this training programme will address two major challenges for the Delhi Government, including creating a skilled and trained workforce besides achieving Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s vision of making Delhi the EV capital of India. The Delhi government had launched its own Electric Vehicles Policy in August 2020.

