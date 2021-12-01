Top Sections
Hero Electric becomes most preferred EV brand in India, suggests study
File photo of Hero Electric Photon Plus electric scooter.

Hero Electric becomes most preferred EV brand in India, suggests study

1 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2021, 08:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Hero Electric currently has a 400,000 plus customer base in India and operates 700 plus dealerships in the country.

  • Hero Electric enjoys a whopping 36% market share in the Indian two-wheeler EV market.

Hero Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler company, has come out to be the ‘most preferred brand’ in the Indian market, as per a JMK Research & Analytics study. The company has sold over 4 lakh electric vehicles in the country already and enjoys a whopping 36% market share in the Indian EV market.

In the year 2021, the EV maker has sold the maximum EV two-wheelers across the country despite the market slowdown caused by the pandemic. The EV maker on Wednesday announced that it has already retailed over 65,000 e-scooters in the country this calendar year. 

“We are delighted and thank everyone for their support in making Hero, India’s no.1 Electric two-wheeler brand. Consumers are becoming more aware to make greener choices that motivate us further to drive the mobility shift. There is an increased demand for EVs over the last few years that has helped us to stay India’s largest EV brand," said Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric. 

(Also Read: Hero Electric sees 100% jump in festive sales as EVs continue to gain ground)

The company further says that it has a robust charging infrastructure with over 2000 charging stations and over 20,000 in the pipeline. The EV maker has also recently announced the expansion plans of its manufacturing facilities to increase the production to over 1 million EVs by 2025. “With our varied product offerings and support from the Government, we are leading the change to transform the automotive two-wheeler market and stand at the forefront of this dynamic sector," added Munjal. 

The company currently has a 400,000 plus customer base in India and operates 700 plus dealerships in the country. 

  • First Published Date : 01 Dec 2021, 08:45 PM IST