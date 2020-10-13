Hero donates First Responder Vehicles to health authorities in Himachal Pradesh

As part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards the Covid-19 relief efforts, Hero MotoCorp, donated four units of specially designed First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) to the Department of Health and Family Welfare in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

As per the company, the new utilitarian vehicles will be beneficial for reaching out to the needy in rural and remote areas.

For the record, the First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the Hero's popular Xtreme 200R motorcycles. These bikes come equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, oxygen cylinder, essential medical equipment including a detachable first-aid kit, fire extinguisher as well as other safety features.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Hero MotoCorp has undertaken on a new effort to provide first responder vehicles to front-line personnel from different state authorities to assist patients in rural and remote areas. Designed and developed by the engineers at the Hero 's Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, the first responder vehicle is fitted with all the necessary medical equipment that offers urgent assistance to patients who need to be transported to the hospital."